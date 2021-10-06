KDI Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KDI Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.8% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,590,818 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,912,829,000 after purchasing an additional 138,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $41.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,262.01. 2,524,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453,896. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,379.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,364.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,158.05.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

