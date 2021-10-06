MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Acquired by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,476 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $24,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

MSM stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.67. The company had a trading volume of 329,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.14. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.83 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

