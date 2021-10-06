Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $277,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, raised their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MetLife stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.98. 4,418,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,099,561. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.73.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

