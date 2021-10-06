Kempen Capital Management N.V. Decreases Stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,225 shares during the quarter. Argo Group International accounts for about 1.5% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 2.39% of Argo Group International worth $43,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Argo Group International by 215.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.40. 153,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,682. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average is $52.98. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

