X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) fell 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.77 and last traded at $37.96. 269,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 99,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,779 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.99% of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

