Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) shares rose 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 912,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 465% from the average daily volume of 161,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.18.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 23,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,676.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 74,919 shares of company stock valued at $299,276 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 314.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 131,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Eyenovia by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 94,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eyenovia by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 33,426 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

