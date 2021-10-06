Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Short Interest Update

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,104,400 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the August 31st total of 2,180,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 147.1 days.

Interfor stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,109. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average is $23.82. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Get Interfor alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFSPF. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.