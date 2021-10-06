Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Short Interest Update

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the August 31st total of 92,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ:HALL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 78,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,504. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $64.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.45. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $5.70.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $101.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.28 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 46,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 189,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.