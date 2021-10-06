State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the August 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 513.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in State Bank of India stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Bank of India were worth $16,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

OTCMKTS:SBKFF remained flat at $$58.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49. State Bank of India has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $58.75.

State Bank of India is a multinational, public sector banking, and financial services statutory body with portfolio of products & services and leverages technology to deliver and manage them in a personalized and customer centric way. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business.

