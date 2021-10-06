Brokerages Set Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) PT at $386.64

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $387.55.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Moody’s by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,314,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $726,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,054,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,282,000 after purchasing an additional 39,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

MCO traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $357.95. The stock had a trading volume of 447,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,715. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

