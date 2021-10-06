Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.12.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 price target on shares of Admiral Group and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

AMIGY traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.15. 2,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.18. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $51.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.0939 dividend. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $2.06. This represents a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.