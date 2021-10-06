Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.24.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Chegg alerts:

NYSE:CHGG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.60. 694,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,795. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average of $82.30. Chegg has a twelve month low of $64.80 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 365.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chegg during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.