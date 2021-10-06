Analysts Expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will post sales of $66.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.52 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year sales of $267.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $257.15 million to $278.12 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $397.59 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $470.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MP Materials by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,294,000 after purchasing an additional 969,776 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 182.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at $2,409,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 18.4% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at $7,765,000. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MP traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,423,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.27 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $33.11.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.