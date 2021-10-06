The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,446,616 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 666,991 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.68% of The Walt Disney worth $5,351,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.69.

DIS stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $175.48. 6,001,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,551,138. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $318.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.32 and a 200-day moving average of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.