The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives $27.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.06. 9,208,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,983,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,880,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,120,000 after purchasing an additional 155,222 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 551.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 56,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,637 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 251,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 27,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 6,579.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 663,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after buying an additional 653,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

