ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. ChampionX posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%.

CHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,834,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,353,000 after buying an additional 292,711 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,552,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,512,000 after buying an additional 403,614 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,928,000 after buying an additional 121,032 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,186,000 after buying an additional 4,117,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,236,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,958,000 after buying an additional 254,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChampionX stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $23.11. 1,258,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,958. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 393.40 and a beta of 3.21. ChampionX has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

