Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,088,814 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,679,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,088,814 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.48% of The Travelers Companies worth $1,299,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $155.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,807. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.62 and a 52-week high of $163.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.69.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

