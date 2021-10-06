Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Receives $79.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,729,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth approximately $9,853,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth approximately $4,776,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth approximately $942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,693,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,022. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.