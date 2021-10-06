Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.24.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 38,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.7% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.75. 1,310,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,984. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

