Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 27,032 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Winslow Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 375,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,032 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.7% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $941,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,164 shares of company stock valued at $405,088,732 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $23.54 on Wednesday, reaching $2,747.08. 985,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,801.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2,544.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,436.00 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,097.60.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

