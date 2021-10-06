Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $349.00.

ASHTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.89. 3,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,882. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.66. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $143.12 and a one year high of $343.83. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.893 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.56%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

