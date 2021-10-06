Cancom (ETR:COK) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Cancom SE (ETR:COK)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €50.40 ($59.29) and last traded at €50.50 ($59.41). 34,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €51.22 ($60.26).

Several brokerages recently commented on COK. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.33 ($74.51).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €53.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €51.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.64.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

