Cancom (ETR:COK) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Cancom SE (ETR:COK)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €50.40 ($59.29) and last traded at €50.50 ($59.41). 34,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €51.22 ($60.26).

Several brokerages recently commented on COK. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Cancom in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Cancom in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cancom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.33 ($74.51).

Get Cancom alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €51.27.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.