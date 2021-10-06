Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 1,258,300 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Winslow Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,258,300 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Summit Redstone downgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.27.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $194.39. 3,090,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,193,966. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.86. The firm has a market cap of $179.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $141.33 and a 12 month high of $200.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.