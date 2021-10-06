Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 101,391 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,880,615 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 101,391 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.97% of NXP Semiconductors worth $1,621,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,667,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,050 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $897,392,000 after acquiring an additional 718,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXPI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.59.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,844,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,306. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.36. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $126.80 and a fifty-two week high of $228.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

