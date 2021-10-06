RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) fell 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70. 264 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY)

Rhön-Klinikum AG engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates hospitals and medical care centers that offers basic and standard, intermediate, maximum, and specialist care. Outpatient-inpatient basic and standard care is offered in portal clinics and medical care centers. The company was founded by Eugen Münch in 1973 and is headquartered in Bad Neustadt an der Saale, Germany.

