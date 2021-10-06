Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 134,561 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 19.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 557,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,561 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $63,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 42,830 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after buying an additional 27,872 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

IWP traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $112.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,353,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,042. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.69 and its 200 day moving average is $110.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

