Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $412,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew J. Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $390,900.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $365,800.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $349,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $333,900.00.

MATX traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.75. 280,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,509. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.93. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.36 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.54 million. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 75.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

