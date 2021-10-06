Derek J. Maetzold Sells 2,500 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $152,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $247,908.54.
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00.
Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $64.04. The stock had a trading volume of 140,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,955. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average of $67.84. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.35 and a beta of 0.58.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after buying an additional 528,696 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after buying an additional 489,719 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,640,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,403,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,651,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
