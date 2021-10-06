Derek J. Maetzold Sells 2,500 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $152,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $247,908.54.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $64.04. The stock had a trading volume of 140,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,955. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average of $67.84. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after buying an additional 528,696 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after buying an additional 489,719 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,640,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,403,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,651,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

