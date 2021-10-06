Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 288.10 ($3.76) and last traded at GBX 289 ($3.78). 380,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 542,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.79).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 288.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 288.59. The company has a market capitalization of £634.10 million and a P/E ratio of 9.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Ruffer Investment’s payout ratio is 0.06%.

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

