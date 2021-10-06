Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) rose 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 898 ($11.73) and last traded at GBX 895 ($11.69). Approximately 66,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 193,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 849 ($11.09).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRL. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marlowe from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 832.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 809.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of £700.31 million and a PE ratio of -292.90.

In other news, insider Alex Dacre purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 807 ($10.54) per share, with a total value of £25,017 ($32,684.87).

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

