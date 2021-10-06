Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

CVCO stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,793. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $162.93 and a 1 year high of $266.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.85 and its 200-day moving average is $229.46.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $330.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 20.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth about $227,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

