Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 500 Shares

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $24,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PFGC stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.52 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $82,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,400 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $129,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,065 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $69,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $169,519,000 after acquiring an additional 776,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $173,248,000 after acquiring an additional 599,197 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

