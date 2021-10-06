Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 500 Shares

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $24,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
PFGC stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.52 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
