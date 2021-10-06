Ariel Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $42,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCL traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $90.07. 2,419,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,415,605. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.13) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

