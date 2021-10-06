Ariel Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,959 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.21% of Zebra Technologies worth $60,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 18,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $506.39. The company had a trading volume of 175,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,999. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $272.83 and a one year high of $594.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $562.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.23.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.38.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

