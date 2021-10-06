Ariel Investments LLC Buys New Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,313,819 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $165,236,000. ADT comprises about 1.6% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ADT in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Shares of NYSE:ADT traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.18. 1,667,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.20.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

ADT Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.