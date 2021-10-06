Ariel Investments LLC Grows Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 763,121 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 387,538 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $92,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Credicorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 59,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAP. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. cut Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Grupo Santander cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.43.

BAP traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $115.13. 255,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,976. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.84. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $924.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.80%.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

