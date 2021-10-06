Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,574 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.36% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $74,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,674,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.70. 714,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,796. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $73.57 and a twelve month high of $104.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

