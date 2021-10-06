Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,574 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.36% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $74,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 18,506 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,674,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.70. 714,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,796. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.05. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $73.57 and a 1 year high of $104.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.319 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

