Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,619,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,436 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 1.58% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $235,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 64,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,041,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,107,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,925,000. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.37. The company had a trading volume of 936,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,899. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

