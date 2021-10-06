Jarvis Network Achieves Market Cap of $1.77 Million (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0609 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $768,057.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00048368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.17 or 0.00225158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00102448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

