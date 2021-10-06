CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.10

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $607.50 million, a P/E ratio of 62.31 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97.

About CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY)

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services, and Banco CTT segments. It offers addressed mail, transactional mail, international inbound and outbound mail, and advertising mail distribution related services; CTT LogÃ­stica, a platform for the creation of product catalogue, storage, order preparation, and distribution to the final consumer which allows customers to focus on the development and sale of their products; banking services; courier; transport solutions; payment network management services through Payshop; and documental services.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.