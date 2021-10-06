The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Down 26.7% in September

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of BDVSY stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $25.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,945. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03. The Bidvest Group has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

Get The Bidvest Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.8047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.16%.

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.