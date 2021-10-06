The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Down 26.7% in September

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of BDVSY stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $25.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,945. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03. The Bidvest Group has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.8047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.16%.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

