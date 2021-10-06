The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Down 26.7% in September

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:BDVSY traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $25.51. 4,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,945. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.03. The Bidvest Group has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.8047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%.

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

