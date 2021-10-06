Short Interest in BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Declines By 20.3%

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,926,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BTZI stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. 503,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,646. BOTS has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

BOTS Company Profile

BOTS, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture and distribution of electronic cigarettes, vaporizers, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Cultivation, Manufacturing and Distribution (“CMD“); Retail Sales; Media and Technologies; Agriculture; and Corporate.

