Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,100 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 915,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 311.8 days.

OTCMKTS CDPYF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.70. 843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.91. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $49.72.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.1478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDPYF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.50 to C$68.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.61.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.