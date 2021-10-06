Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,100 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 915,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 311.8 days.
OTCMKTS CDPYF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.70. 843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.91. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $49.72.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.1478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.46%.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.
