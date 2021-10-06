Bailard Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.49. 5,457,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,384,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $103.13 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.