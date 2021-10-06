Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Short Interest Update

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. III stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 55,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Pivotal Investment Co. III as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PICC stock remained flat at $$9.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 29 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,773. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

