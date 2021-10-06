C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Insider Sells $695,215.12 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $695,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Houman Behzadi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Houman Behzadi sold 30,000 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $1,526,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $850,907.72.

On Monday, August 16th, Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $746,053.52.

On Friday, July 9th, Houman Behzadi sold 70,000 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $4,085,200.00.

Shares of NYSE AI traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.44. 1,199,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498,190. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.38. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in C3.ai by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,310 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $156,929,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 349.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after purchasing an additional 898,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $58,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

