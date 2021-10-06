Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,932,475 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,611,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.3% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 7.34% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,185,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,751,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,281. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.23. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $52.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.874 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

